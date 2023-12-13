This Wednesday, December 13, the United Nations warned about the imminent collapse of the few hospitals that are still partially operational in the Gaza Strip, which, together with the spread of diseases in the area, they called a “health catastrophe.” Meanwhile, the Israeli offensive continues and the Gazan dead have reached 18,608 and more than 50,500 injured.

This Wednesday, the Gaza Ministry of Health put the number of Palestinians dead at 18,608 and wounded at 50,594 since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7. And the forecasts from international organizations and experts are not encouraging.

In fact, the United Nations humanitarian office warned that Gaza faces a “public health catastrophe,” as its health system is on the verge of collapse and diseases related to overcrowding only increase.

“We all know that the health care system is or has collapsed. We have a textbook formula for epidemics and public health disasters,” said Lynn Hastings, UN humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory.

And the internal displacement of 85% of the population has caused overcrowding in shelters, which has resulted in diseases such as acute respiratory infections, diarrhea or scabies, among other.

Palestinians wait in line for food distribution in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. An Israeli military offensive, launched in response to a deadly Hamas attack on Oct. 7, has sparked shortages of food, medicine and other basic products. supplies in Gaza. © Fatima Shbair / AP

According to the WHO, only 11 of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are partially operational, just one in the north and 10 in the south of the region, where more than half of its population is currently concentrated.

In the midst of this situation, Philippe Lazzarini, leader of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) also warned this Wednesday that the capacity of the agency – currently fundamental in the Strip – is on the verge of “collapse.”

“The entire humanitarian response depends heavily on the capacity of UNRWA. It is now on the brink of collapse,” Lazzarini said.

Tension between allies: the disagreements of Biden and Netanyahu

The thousands of Gazan civilians killed at the hands of Israel are increasingly difficult to ignore. So much so, that even the nations closest to Israel are beginning to question the actions of Benjamin Netanyahu's Executive.

This is what has happened to the United States. President Joe Biden warned Israel that it risks losing international support for its “indiscriminate bombing” of civilians in its war against Hamas in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“Israel's security may depend on the United States, but at this moment it has more than the United States. “They have the European Union, they have Europe, they have most of the world supporting them… But they are beginning to lose that support because of the indiscriminate bombings that occur,” the US president said during a campaign fundraiser. the 2024 re-election.

Something that Israel has already warned is not going to stop its war plans.

“Israel will continue the war against Hamas with or without international support. A ceasefire at the current stage is a gift to the terrorist organization Hamas and will allow it to return and threaten the residents of Israel,” said Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. .







Biden also took the opportunity to point out that Netanyahu must change coalition, in a clear allusion to the far right.

“It is the most conservative coalition in the history of the country and it is making it very difficult to move, since it does not want a two-state solution. You can't say no to a Palestinian state. “That is going to be the difficult part,” said the Democrat.

For its part, Israel has also hinted at disagreement. The Israeli prime minister has said that the two countries differ over what to do when the war in Gaza ends.

“I want to clarify my position: I will not allow Israel to repeat the mistake of Oslo,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as a refusal to leave power in the Gaza Strip in the hands of the Palestinian Authority – as agreed in the Oslo Accords–.

This fissure in the historic relationship between Tel Aviv and Washington comes just four days after the United States once again saved Israel from a binding UN resolution in which members of the Security Council called for a ceasefire in the war against Hamas. The United States, with the right to veto, refused the request.

Israel's plan for “Hamas tunnels”: flood them with sea water

Meanwhile, Israel's offensive continues. On Tuesday, the Israeli military began its plan to “kill off Hamas terrorists”: pumping seawater into the suspected Hamas group's tunnel complex in Gaza, a highly controversial process that is expected to last weeks.

The UN said that if Israel's intentions to flood the Hamas tunnel complex in Gaza are true, the move would cause extensive damage to the region's water and sewage infrastructure. So much so that it would have an impact on the lives of “future generations” of Palestinians.

“We don't know if this is confirmed or if it is happening, but I want to point out that if this happens there will be serious damage to Gaza's water and sewage infrastructure, which is already very fragile,” Hastings said.







In parallel, the fighting in northern Gaza continues to intensify. So much so that Israel reported that ten of its soldiers have died in the last 24 hours, including a colonel in command of a forward base and a lieutenant colonel. Bad news for the nation, as this is the worst one-day loss since October 31, when 15 people died.

Most of the deaths occurred in the Shejaia district, in the north of Gaza City, where troops were ambushed by the al-Qassam Brigades – the armed wing of Hamas – in the middle of an operation.

Since October 7, at least 115 Israeli soldiers have died due to the conflict, according to official sources.

With Reuters, EFE and local media