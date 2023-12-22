The The United Nations Security Council has approved a resolution calling for more aid for the population of the Gaza Strip. The text was approved with the favorable vote of 13 member countries, while the United States and Russia abstained.

What the resolution provides

The resolution approved after days of negotiations, a veto placed by the United States and the fear of a second stop, provides for ''urgent and extended pauses and humanitarian corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days to allow complete humanitarian access , rapid, safe and without obstacles''. The text of the resolution presented by the United Arab Emirates on Gaza has been ''softened'' in order to be finally approved today. In fact he is not calling for an immediate ceasefire, but determines when and how to bring more aid to Gaza. The agreed text also states when and how to create the conditions to end or at least suspend the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The point of greatest friction between the countries of the United Nations Security Council has been over Israel's role in deciding what aid can arrive and whether to call for a ceasefire, cessation or suspension of hostilities.

USA

“Hamas has no interest in lasting peace” in Gaza. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations, declared this after the approval of the resolution on Gaza, accusing Hamas of being “determined to repeat the horrors” of October 7 “again and again”. The United States, she added, supports Israel's right to “protect its people from acts of terrorism.”

“We must work towards a future where Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace, this is the only way forward,” he said. The United States, she concluded, is “disappointed and appalled” that the resolution itself and some members of the Security Council failed to condemn the “terrible terrorist attack.”

Russia

The Russian ambassador to the UN for his part condemned what he called “shameful, cynical and irresponsible” conduct on the part of the United States for having previously vetoed the Security Council's draft resolutions. Speaking during the UN executive session, Ambassador Vasily Alekseyevich Nebenzya accused the United States of “avoiding all responsibility” and of “intentionally dragging out the negotiation process”.

Nebenzya, who presented a draft amendment to the Council before the vote but had it rejected, spoke of an 'ineffective' draft that allows Israel to continue to operate as it sees fit in Gaza.