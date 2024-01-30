Gaza | UN organizations: the end of UNRWA's support will have catastrophic consequences

The statement states that the cessation of support will at worst lead to the collapse of the entire humanitarian system in Gaza.

Help frustration for the Palestinians still in Gaza will have catastrophic consequences, several UN organizations stated in their joint statement on the night before Wednesday Finnish time.

Several countries, including Finland, have suspended their aid to UNRWA, the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees, after Israel claimed that at least 12 UNRWA workers were involved in an attack in Israel on October 7. The UN has promised that the allegations will be investigated and possible culprits will be punished.

