The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says Israeli raids on Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip could be a war crime. “Given the high number of civilian casualties and the scale of the destruction after the Israeli air raids on the Jabalia refugee camp, we are seriously concerned that these disproportionate attacks are war crimes,” reads a post published on X by the office UN for human rights.

The Israeli army is currently unable to say how many civilians died in the raid on the camp, said Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari, underlining that Hamas deliberately hides behind civilian infrastructure. “They want these images of destruction,” he said.

According to the Palestinians, the raid killed dozens of civilians, while Israel says the raid was aimed at one of the Hamas commanders responsible for the October 7 attack.

Hagari repeated his appeal to the civilian population of Gaza to evacuate towards the south, along safe corridors created by the army for this purpose. In the southern areas designated for the civilian population, only targeted attacks are carried out against Hamas leaders. It is not “a safe zone,” Hagari said, but “the safest place of any place in Gaza.”

Furthermore, today the camp was hit by a new raid, according to what Palestinian sources reported on social media. In Jabalia, between yesterday and today, 7 hostages captured by Hamas in the attack on 7 October also died: this, at least, is the version of the al Qassam brigades, the military wing of Hamas.