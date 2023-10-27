The UN General Assembly calls for an immediate humanitarian truce. With 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions, Jordan’s resolution was adopted by the Assembly. Among the countries that voted in favor of the resolution was France while Italy abstained. Among others, Albania, Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Greece, Germany and Finland also abstained. They voted against Israel and the United States.

“Today is a day that will go down in history as the day of infamy”, says the Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, commenting on the approval of the resolution. “According to the UN, Israel has no right to defend itself”, underlines Gilad Erdan. “There are no talks or discussions to be held with Hamas. Israel will not sit idly by and allow them to commit atrocities again. The resolution does not mention Hamas even once, as if the war had started by itself,” underlines the Ambassador.

“We know that there is no humanitarian crisis in accordance with international humanitarian law”, underlines the Ambassador, highlighting how all data on the situation in the Gaza Strip “comes from Hamas. Anyone interested in preventing violence should ask Hamas to lay down their weapons, hand themselves over and return all the hostages.”

“It is a dark day for the United Nations and for humanity. Israel will defend itself and do what must be done to eradicate Hamas’ capabilities and bring the hostages home,” he concludes.

The resolution

It is the first formal UN response to hostilities since the October 7 Hamas terror attacks, after the Security Council failed on four occasions to reach consensus on any action. The Jordanian resolution that was adopted does not specifically mention Hamas. Canada’s proposal condemning the Palestinian group was rejected.

The resolution calls for an “immediate and lasting humanitarian truce” and calls on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and the “continuous, sufficient and unhindered” provision of essential supplies and services to the Gaza Strip. The resolution calls for the “immediate and unconditional release” of all civilians held captive.