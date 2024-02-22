The top diplomats of the G-20 nations conclude the second and last day of the meeting on November 22, in Brazil, ahead of the summit of the group's leaders next November. At the center of the meeting were the interventions this Thursday on the ongoing war in Gaza. The high representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, stressed that Israel's security depends on the existence of a Palestinian State, something that, he assured, has consensus in the G20. At the end of the meeting, the foreign ministers also discussed the reform of global governance, which includes possible changes in multilateral organizations, such as the United Nations.

Global tensions and possible reforms to multilateral organizations, at the center of the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in Brazil.

The meeting, which began on Wednesday and ends this Thursday, February 22, put the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the discussion table in the last hours, beyond the ongoing war in Gaza.

In this sense, the foreign ministers stressed the need for a two-state solution – the Israeli one, which has already existed for 74 years, and the Palestinian one, which the other party still claims – as the only path to peace between the parties.

“There will never be security for Israel as long as Palestine is not guaranteed its rights.” (…) It is a consensus between us. There is a common denominator: there will be no peace, there will be no sustainable security for Israel unless the Palestinians have a clear political perspective of building their own State,” said the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell. .

A statement that was supported by other delegates at the meeting.

“We have to mobilize our political capacity to pressure for this solution to be implemented. Otherwise, it is just an illusion,” Borrell added.

File-European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, on January 6, 2024. © Reuters/Mohamed Azakir

The senior European diplomat also stressed that the crisis in Gaza extends to the West Bank, which is “absolutely boiling” while Israeli settlers continue to “attack Palestinian civilians.”

Given this scenario, Borrell indicated that he hopes that the Arab nations will make a peace proposal for the Palestinian enclave in the coming days.

His statements come just days after the president of the host country, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, called Israel's practices in Gaza a “genocide” and compared its actions to those of the Nazis in the Holocaust. Strong words that unleashed the wrath of the Jewish-majority State, which declared him persona non grata.

The president has not retracted his words, as Israel demands.

26 of the 27 EU members support a humanitarian truce in Gaza leading to a sustainable ceasefire, which also includes the release of hostages remaining in the hands of the Hamas group.

Russia must be made to pay for its aggression

A day before, at the opening of the meeting, the foreign ministers also launched strong reproaches at Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, which is about to turn two years old, on March 24, while the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, I listened.

“Russia must be made to pay for its aggression” on Ukrainian territory, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said during a closed-door session, according to his office.

The top diplomats of the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, France and Norway made similar comments.

Initially, Russia justified that what it calls a “special military operation” against its neighboring nation had the objective of “denazifying” Ukraine. More recently, Moscow has emphasized that it needs to defend itself from “Western aggression.”

The G-20 debates possible reforms in organizations such as the UN

On this last day of the meeting, participants also address the so-called “global governance” reform, a transformation that allows multilateral organizations to be more effective in facing escalating tensions.

The foreign ministers point to possible changes in organizations such as the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The current institutions of global governance are not equipped to act with the tensions we currently face, which is demonstrated by the paralysis of the UN, and that is reflected in the loss of innocent lives,” explained the Brazilian Foreign Minister on this matter, Mauro Vieira, in the speech he gave on Wednesday at the opening of the ministerial meeting.



Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira speaks during the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 21, 2024. © AFP/Mauro Pimentel

Vieira assured that his Government is very concerned with the current security situation in the world. The official cited a study that indicates that in 2023 at least 170 conflicts between States were recorded, the highest number in the last three decades.

“Without peace and cooperation it will be very difficult to achieve the promised mobilization of resources necessary to face challenges such as the fight against poverty and inequality and the protection of the environment,” stressed the Foreign Minister of the South American giant.

It has not yet been revealed what changes the G-20 is promoting in multilateral organizations to improve their ability to intervene in hostile situations.

With Reuters and EFE