Negotiations for the Gaza truce are scheduled to resume tomorrow, Sunday, in Doha and There will be an Israeli delegation to respond to the updated Hamas proposal, Egyptian intelligence sources informed EFE today.

The source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of this issue, assured that the new round of talks will take place in Doha and not in Cairo, the site of the last consultations, and will include Egyptian and Qatari officials and a delegation from the Israeli Mossad, without the participation of the Islamist group Hamas.

So far, the Qatari Government has not officially confirmed that the talks will resume tomorrow in its country.

The Egyptian source close to the negotiations assured that the meeting in Doha will discuss the points of disagreement between the Palestinian and Israeli parties, but it will not be to discuss all the points included in the agreement, since some have been agreed in principle.

He stressed, always according to this source, that Israeli objections stem mainly from its desire for Hamas to reveal the names of the hostages and the numbers of dead captives.

On the other hand, a Palestinian source in Cairo also familiar with the talks told EFE that the updated Hamas draft includes three phases, instead of two as suggested the day before.

The first phase provides for an exchange in different stages and a temporary ceasefire lasting 42 days which will later, in the second phase, become a permanent ceasefire.

In the first phase, the movement conditioned the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Al Rashid Street and Salah al Din to allow the return of the displaced and the passage of aid to the north of the Gaza Strip, as well as guaranteeing freedom of movement. circulation.

Hamas also offered, according to this source since the Palestinian group has not officially confirmed this information, to release 50 Palestinian prisoners for every living Israeli female soldier, although the informant did not offer more details about the rest of the hostages.

With the start of the second phase, Hamas demands a permanent ceasefire before any exchange of soldiers. Finally, in the third phase, the proposal includes the implementation of a comprehensive reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and the end of the siege.

The mediators will try to pressure both sides to reach a ceasefire, which was expected to be achieved before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began on March 11.