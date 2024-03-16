Gaza, truce negotiations resumed in Doha. Israel: a man from the armed wing of Hamas killed

Egyptian sources say that indirect negotiations for a truce in Gaza could resume in the afternoon in Doha. The White House says it is “cautiously” optimistic after Hamas's new proposal for a prisoner exchange agreement. There proposal provides for a first phase of release of Israeli women, children, elderly and sick held hostage in exchange for the release of 700-1,000 Palestinian prisoners. However, Israel rejects it while the families of the hostages launch an appeal: “Tel Aviv accept Hamas' plan”.

Jerusalem Post: “Hamas commander Issa killed in Nuseirat”

The number two of the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, Marwan Issa, is dead, according to the Jerusalem Post, which cites “Hamas sources”. The sources confirm the rumors circulated recently, according to which Issa was killed, buried in an underground tunnel hit by Israeli forces in Nuseirat, in the center of the Gaza Strip. For now there is no other confirmation that the killing actually took place.

Netanyahu: “Those who are pushing to vote want to stop the war”

Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu he returned to reject international pressure to stop the war in Gaza “before the objectives are achieved”. “They do this – he explained – by launching false accusations against the IDF, against the Israeli government and its prime minister. They also do so by referring to statements by US officials, trying to push for elections now, in the midst of the war. And they they do it because they know that the elections now will stop the war and paralyze the country for at least six months.” Netanyahu then confirmed the operation in Rafah: “It will take a few weeks and it will happen,” he said.

US destroys drone launched by Houthis over the Red Sea

The United States has shot down a drone fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels towards the Red Sea. This was reported by the United States Central Command (Centcom), specifying that two drones were launched: one was destroyed and one is presumed to have crashed into the Red Sea. There are no reports of damage to ships transiting the area.