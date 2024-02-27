Dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon against the Upper Galilee. The Israeli Defense Forces made this known as sirens sounded in the communities of Zivon, Sassa Safsufa and Dovev. There is no news of victims. The attackwhose target was the Israeli base on Mount Meron, it was claimed by Hezbollahaccording to which it was revenge for yesterday's Israeli raid on Baalbek.

Stop operation in Gaza during Ramadan

Meanwhile, according to American President Joe Biden, Israel may halt Gaza operation during Ramadan, which will begin March 10-11. “Ramadan is coming and there is an agreement from the Israelis that they will not engage in activities during Ramadan, to give us time to get all the hostages out,” she said in an interview with NBC News. “My hope is that by next Monday we will have a ceasefire,” the US president said. “I hope by the end of the weekend,” the president said. “We're close, but it's not done yet.”

Hamas: “European leaders must prevent Israel's attack on Rafah

Hamasfor his part, casks European leaders for more incisive positions and actions to stop Israeli military operations. “The statements of the leaders of European countries on their rejection of the” Israeli “aggression against the city of Rafah”, in the south of the Gaza Strip, where over a million displaced people have fled, “but they do not absolve them of the their responsibility to avert the criminal attack on Rafah”, says Hamas, according to what the Jerusalem Post reports with words that explicitly refer to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who has “expressed his categorical rejection of the attack on Rafah”. “We ask European countries, the EU in particular, for concrete and serious positions to prevent” Israel “from carrying on this criminal war against our people”, states Hamas, considered a terrorist organization, which invites us to “act in line with the decisions of the International Court of Justice, which asked “Israel” to stop the genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people”. Speaking of Rafah, Scholz underlined yesterday how “many people have fled here”, how “there is no alternative escape route for them” and how “they cannot save themselves”. “A humanitarian catastrophe must be avoided,” he said.

Nearly 29,900 dead and over 70,200 injured since October 7

Almost 29,900 people have died in the Gaza Strip since October 7th. The latest toll released by the Ministry of Health in Gaza, which in 2007 ended up under the control of Hamas, speaks of 29,878 dead and 70,215 injured. In 24 hours, according to the bulletin reported by the region's media, at least 96 people died and 172 were injured in the Palestinian enclave hit by Israeli military operations against Hamas that began after the October 7 attack.

Raid against the Houthis

New American raid against the Houthis. According to Centcom, three aerial and one naval drones were destroyed and three anti-ship cruise missiles were shot down, ready to be used in attacks in the Red Sea. American forces, according to a post on

Israel voting in local elections

Polls open in Israel for local elections. They were scheduled for October, but were postponed twice after the October 7 attack in the country. Just over seven million Israelis go to the polls while the conflict that exploded after that attack continues, with Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip against Hamas. In most Israeli cities you will be able to vote until 10pm. These are the first elections since the beginning of the conflict. Voters choose mayors, municipal and regional councils. Instead, voting will take place on November 19 in the areas of Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip and that with Lebanon that were evacuated in the midst of the conflict.

The war will be “an important factor”, highlights in a Jerusalem Post editorial, which questions what the impact could be on local councils precisely because the areas “most clearly affected” are those that will not go to the vote since the inhabitants have been forced to leave those areas. And there are the Israeli hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip since October 7th. The Israeli forces (IDF) allow all soldiers to vote, even those fighting in Gaza, highlights the Times of Israel, reporting on the electoral process that began for them on February 20th.

Osnat Akirav, head of the Department of Political Science at Western Galilee College, told the Maariv newspaper that he expected “an even lower turnout than usual due to lower motivation among the population” and the “sad reality of the many hostages held in Gaza, of entire families in mourning and of soldiers killed every day.” But the local authorities, writes the Israeli website Ynet, “represent a bulwark of stability”. Final results are expected early next week.