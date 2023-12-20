MO, Israeli ambassador to the US confirms: ready for humanitarian pause

Israel is reportedly considering it a ceasefire lasting at least two weeks, followed by a gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops, especially in northern Gaza, in an attempt to revive an agreement for the release of the hostages: this is what we read today in the Washington Post. According to reports, official Israeli and American sources are interested in resuming negotiations for an agreement with Hamas, through the mediation of the Qatar, with the aim of freeing as many of the 129 Israeli hostages still held captive in Gaza. The newspaper explains that Israel is considering the possibility of accepting a long ceasefire that could last about two weeks, to allow Hamas to locate the hostages and return them to Israel.

MO, Israeli ambassador to the US confirms: ready for humanitarian pause – Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog confirmed that Israel is ready to suspend fighting in Gaza in exchange for the freedom of as many hostages as possible, CNN reports. But Herzog said it was too early to say whether there would be a deal, noting Hamas's broader demands than the last truce. “They were hoping for a permanent ceasefire, but I hope that under the pressure of what we are doing on the ground, as well as pressure from Qatar, they will agree to conclude an agreement. But it is premature at this stage,” the ambassador said. “I can reiterate the fact that Israel is ready for another humanitarian pause and for additional humanitarian aid to enable the release of the hostages. And the responsibility lies entirely with Sinwar and the Hamas leadership,” he added.

Subscribe to the newsletter

