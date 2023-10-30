Kirby stressed that “the United States will respond if its interests are threatened, and we will not allow any threats to Jewish or Islamic institutions in the United States.”

He added: “Hamas prevents people from leaving the Rafah crossing. We are in negotiations with countries that have contact with the movement.”

He continued: “There are 700 Americans in Gaza, and we do not know how many of them want to leave.”

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a ceasefire in the war his country is waging against Hamas, considering that such a step would be a “surrender” to the Palestinian movement.

He said during a press conference in Tel Aviv: “Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender in the face of Hamas. This will not happen.”

He called on the international community to join Israel in requesting the “immediate and unconditional liberation” of the hostages held by the movement since its attack on October 7.

“I hope and pray that civilized nations will support this fight,” Netanyahu said.

He added: “Even the most just wars unintentionally inflict human casualties on civilians.”