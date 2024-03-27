Gaza, UN resolution passes but the Palestinian refugee problem remains

The historic UN decision, the resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza which saw the USA abstain from the vote after months of vetoes, shook up the international political balance and apparently seems to have laid the foundations for a change of course and conduct. However, there is little to hope for: the government of Israel immediately made it known, with anger and resentment, that it has no intention of respecting it and that it will continue the war, at the cost of doing it yourself.

So good for the “Ceasefire”, which however arrived later six months of massacres, more than 100 thousand dead – 70 thousand wounded are considered mostly dead – and 2 and a half million Palestinians forced to wander in the Strip hunted like mice. It's bad that the resolution is not binding and which does not provide any guarantee for its concrete implementation. So much so that immediately after the historic decision, the Israeli army resumed its bombings, as if nothing had happened, massacring a few more dozen innocents, half of them children.

Then there is a second problem: Israel will allow the Palestinians to return to the northern Gaza Strip, from which they were expelled – but would it be more appropriate to write deported – at the beginning of the war, or will it permanently displace them from there, maintaining control of the entire territory, and effectively carrying out yet another illegal expropriation? The doubt is legitimate and the answer is not so obvious. According to many observers, the hunger and thirst to which Israel has been subjecting the Palestinians for months is part of a precise strategy to reduce the population to exhaustion and force Hamas to free the hostages and surrender.

Having a good memory, and remembering Netanyahu's statements about the hostages wellon whose release in February the prime minister stated that “it was not the priority” and that they would not be released “at all costs”, I am more inclined to believe that there is a precise plan that closely resembles ethnic cleansing, functional to the annexation of the Strip.

The disjointed and falsely surprised reaction of Netanyahu and his government – the US had been warning him for months –combined with the fury with which Israel continues to bomb a land where not a single building is left standing and where everything is covered in a thick layer of dust and death, would make me lean towards my second hypothesis. Reducing two million people to eating grass to survive, starving an entire population, is something we have never seen in the entire history of humanity. The Gaza crisis exposes tensions that were previously hidden from the general public, but are now there for all to see. And while Gaza has gone from an open-air prison to a widespread cemetery, in the West Bank, every day, a small piece of land is taken from the Palestinians by force, with violence, with weapons.

Since the beginning of the conflict, 10 new settlements have been built. And no later than a week ago, Netanyahu's government gave the green light for the construction of a new complex that will cover an area of ​​800 hectares. Land properties stolen from Palestinians are classified as “state land”, a definition adopted by Israel to legitimize the illegal acquisition of territory for settlers.

What is certain is that never before has Israel been so marginalized and alone. Failure to comply with the resolution would then further aggravate his position at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, effectively and incontrovertibly supporting the accusation of genocide brought against him by South Africa, which in the meantime has been joined by many other nations, including the 57 countries of the Islamic Cooperation Organization, Turkey, Bolivia, Pakistan. The appeal from South Africa, which also condemned the Hamas attack, goes far beyond a legal procedure. It is the questioning of the international order established by Israel's most powerful ally, the United States, which yesterday issued a serious warning to its protégé with its abstention. Whether it was done to save the image of the United States in the face of the growing dismay of international public opinion, and/or as an electoral maneuver to guarantee more votes for Biden in view of the next elections matters little at this point in the drama.

However, one cannot help but notice that in the USA the press and newspapers do not report the historic UN decision on the front page, almost as if a team order had required the news to slip among the secondary ones. Which would mean, and it wouldn't be the first time, that with one hand they abstained, but with the other they continue to hold the ball, that of the supply of weapons and ammunition.

The next few days will be crucial to understand where Bibi Netanyahu intends to go: bring home the Israeli hostages and allow the return of residents in northern Gaza – even at the price of a split in his governing coalition – or cling to his seat, join the far right and declare the creation of the “Palestinian Refugee Problem” 2.0″. Thanks to the interconnected and perpetually online world in which we live, this time no one will be able to say they didn't know. No one will be able to pretend not to have been aware of the drama taking place beyond the curtain of the Gaza wall where Israel has banned entry to all international journalists. The area of ​​interest is here, now. In Gaza. Another extermination. The same dust.

#StopBombingGaza #stopwar #STOPtheGENOCIDE #PeaceNotWar #BringThemHomeNow #Israel #Palestine