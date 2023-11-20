The al-Shifa hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, has now become “a death zone”. The structure, considered by Israel to be the nerve center of Hamas terrorist operations, has been the scene of intense fighting between the Israel Defense Forces and terrorists in recent days. Left without electricity and supplies, the hospital was evacuated. But what did Israel find in and under Al Shifa hospital?

Tunnel 55 meters long and 10 meters deep

According to a video released by the IDF, it is under al-Shifa positioned a tunnel 55 meters long and 10 meters deep which flows into a large space blocked by a large entrance door. The video, which lasts 3 minutes and 27 seconds and was filmed on Friday 17 November, begins outside the tunnel and shows several Israel Defense Forces soldiers.

The images from the inside therefore show a spiral staircase. Below is the tunnel whose walls appear to be covered with vertical concrete slabs. The tunnel ends at a metal door in which a small window opens. The Israeli army – reports CNN – explains that it has not yet opened the door because the military fears that it may contain explosive traps.

Hamas took hostages to al-Shifa hospital

But that is not all. According to another video, Hamas took hostages to Al Shifa hospital in Gaza after the October 7 attack on Israel. The Israel Defense Forces have released footage from a hospital surveillance camera with images from October 7: the videos show Hamas terrorists bringing into the facility a Nepalese citizen and a Thai citizen kidnapped in Israel.

One of the hostages is visibly injured in the arm and is carried on a stretcher, while the second is forcefully dragged to the hospital. “This shows that the Hamas terrorist organization used Shifa Hospital on the same day of the massacre as a terrorist infrastructure,” the Defense Forces said.

Other images released by the IDF, based on recordings from Shifa’s surveillance cameras, show Hamas terrorists inside the hospital and outside the hostage rooms, as well as vehicles stolen from the Israel Defense Forces taken to the medical center.

Among the hostages taken to the hospital was that of Israeli corporal Noa Marciano, who, according to a military spokesperson, was killed inside the facility by Hamas, and not in an Israeli air attack as attempted by the militiamen. Citing a pathologist’s report and intelligence information, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari explained that Marciano was injured in an IDF attack and later taken to Shifa, where she was killed.

“Noa was kidnapped and taken to a location near Shifa hospital. During the IDF attacks in Gaza, a Hamas terrorist who was holding her hostage was killed,” he said. “The pathologist’s report states that Noa was injured in the attack, but her life was not in danger, and this contrasts with the lies published by Hamas that Noa was killed by IDF attacks,” she added . “According to intelligence information, she Noa was then taken within the walls of Shifa hospital, where she was killed by a Hamas terrorist.”