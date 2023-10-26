The tears of the Al Jazeera correspondent who discovered live that he had lost his entire family in an Israeli air attack in Gaza went around the world. Wael al-Dahdouh, head of the correspondent office of the Qatari television station in Gaza, had fled with his wife and children to Nuseirat camp, in the center of the Strip, after Israel had asked Palestinians living in the north of the Strip to leave their homes immediately and head south.

Al-Dahdouh’s wife, son, daughter and grandson were killed in the airstrike, which came during an overnight wave of Israeli raids that reportedly killed hundreds of people. “The Israeli forces said this area would be safe, so my family moved here but death followed them, raids followed them,” al-Dahdouh explained.

In a statement, Al Jazeera said: “Their home was targeted in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, where they had sought refuge after being displaced by shelling in their neighbourhood, following an appeal by the Prime Minister Netanyahu for all civilians to move south.”