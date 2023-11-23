Israel, Palestinians visit the Vatican: “Pope has recognized that it is genocide”

Pope Francis recognized that “we are living in a genocide”. The families of the Palestinians living in Gaza said this in the press conference after the meeting with the Pope. Francis also reportedly underlined that “terrorism cannot be responded to with terrorism.” The delegation also invited the Pope to Gaza, “he can stop the war”, “the ceasefire is not enough”. The Pontiff would have replied that it is “a good idea”, when the situation allows it.

Vatican spokesman, Pope did not speak of genocide

“I don’t think he used that word. He used the terms with which he expressed himself during the General Audience and words which in any case represent the terrible situation experienced in Gaza”. Thus the director of the Press Office of the Holy See Matteo Bruni responds to the declarations of the Palestinian delegation received by Pope Francis, who reported in the press conference that the Pontiff used the word “genocide”. “There are ten of us and we all felt it,” the Palestinians said at the press meeting.

Parolin, it is unrealistic that the Pope said “genocide”

It is unrealistic that Pope Francis spoke of “genocide” in his meeting with the families of Palestinians living in Gaza. Thus the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, on the sidelines of a conference in the Vatican. “I don’t know exactly. I saw the statement that was issued afterwards, but I didn’t receive direct information on the conversation, on the dialogue of the Holy Father”, specified Parolin. “Of course, genocide is a very technical term that applies to certain situations. I don’t know if in this situation we can talk about genocide.” And to the question whether it was unrealistic for the Pontiff to have used this term, Parolin replied: “I think so. It is a term that applies to certain very specific situations and which also has very precise consequences at an international level”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

