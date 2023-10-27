The images sent from Gaza by the representative of the Genoese association Music for Peace



Genoa – “My uncles and their children were killed during the bombing that destroyed a bakery and several houses. There is no more life here. Let’s go to sleep waiting for death”, writes Aarab, head of the Music Institute of Gazabranch of the Jerusalem conservatory.

A few hours later, he adds: “We have lost hope. They demolished houses, killed our loved ones, destroyed what was beautiful in my city. The smell of death is everywhere. They forced us to leave Gaza City, to move to Khan Yunis. But then they bombed there too. It’s everywhere”.

Messages are addressed to Stefano Rebora, founder of Music for Peace (Mfp), Genoese non-profit organization which since the 1990s has completed over twenty humanitarian missions in ten countries around the world in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, distributing food and medicines to the population directly, house by house, tent by tent.

Rebora is in constant contact with approx fifty Gazans (as the inhabitants of Gaza are called), met during the multiple Mfp missions in Palestine. The first, he says, “immediately after the Piombo Fuso operation, in 2009: we were among the first trucks to pass. It was a destroyed city at the time, but I think it is no respect from what I’m seeing now.”

Currently Rebora is located in Sudana country also devastated by a conflict, in a situation of great instability: it has been there for over a month, trying to distribute a load of around 90 tons of food and medicines, thanks to funding from Aics – Italian Agency for Cooperation and Development.

But the operations are complex. Nonetheless, she continues to try to reassure her friends in Gaza, via the fleeting – but fundamental – “wire” of the telephone. “I receive voice messages, photos or videos from people in tears, destroyed by fatigue, pain, fear. They are doctors, teachers, volunteers, children – he says – I have seen three other wars in Gaza. Yet in recent years I had also noticed how the desire to live was growing in Gazans, despite their clipped wings. For example, they do not have the possibility of marketing their products, such as the extraordinary strawberries, because they are closed in a bubble made up of daily abuses. If you wanted to get out of there, a select few passed through the Israeli side, while you passed through the Egyptian side by paying an amount from 1,000 to 3,000 dollars. If you didn’t have permission, you were picked up, locked in a room at the airport for hours and made to leave again. It also happened to us at the Rafah border, between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.”

As we talk, Rebora’s cell phone continues to ring. There is the vowel of Rajaa, employee of Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City: two words pronounced in a faint voice. “I’m tired – she says – tired”. In another she writes: “They bombed my house and my brother was killed.”

A further WhatsApp tells of heartbreaking scenes, like that of a man killed during a bombing plane and found in the rubble, still hugging his little daughter. And then the videos, like the one by Anas, Food manager for Music for Peace in Gaza (Click here): beyond the blanket of dust, you can see his house damaged by the bombs: “My house – he whispers through tears, advancing through the rubble – God help us”. What he lives in, underlines Rebora, “is a working-class neighbourhood. This thing – implores the volunteer – it must end immediately”.