The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the death toll from the Israeli attack had risen to 28,473 dead and 68,146 wounded since October 7, 2023.

The ministry said that, on the 129th day of its declared war on Gaza, Israeli forces committed 16 massacres in the Gaza Strip, killing 133 people and wounding 162 others, during the past 24 hours.

The Ministry indicated that a number of victims are still under rubble and on the roads, and that Israeli forces are preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.

Reports indicated today, Tuesday, the 130th day of the Israeli attack on Gaza, that a large number of deaths and injuries occurred as a result of the Israeli forces’ bombing of the “Darwish” family home in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, where it was housing more than 100 people, most of whom were displaced.

Health sources reported that 5 citizens were killed and others were injured as a result of the Israeli warplanes bombing a house for the Qadouha family in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to what the Palestinian News Agency “Wafa” reported.

“Wafa” said, “A child was martyred and at least 4 other citizens were injured as a result of the occupation's bombing of the Brazil neighborhood in Rafah.”

The agency quoted local sources as saying that violent explosions were heard in the western areas of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.