The Israeli army said that an officer and a soldier were killed and two others were injured in confrontations with Hamas during the past hours in the Gaza Strip.

This brings the number of Israeli army deaths since the start of ground operations in the Gaza Strip to 129, while the number of soldiers killed since October 7 has risen to 460.

Yesterday, Monday, the Israeli army announced the killing of 5 of its soldiers.

The Israeli army said yesterday, Monday, that “Reserve Sergeant Lidor Youssef Karfani, 23 years old, who belongs to the 8163 Engineering Battalion of the Southern Command,” was killed during military operations the day before yesterday, Sunday.

The Israeli army indicated, on its official website, that Karfani was killed on Sunday in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip, adding that another soldier was seriously injured, and that he was transferred to the hospital to receive treatment and inform his family.

The Israeli army also announced earlier Monday that 4 of its soldiers were killed during Sunday's battles in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed that another soldier was in critical condition after being injured on Sunday during the fighting.

Israeli media reported that the announced army deaths were from the Magellan, Duvdevan, and Yahloum units.

The Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, 73 days ago, resulted in the killing of about 20,000 Palestinians and the injury of more than 52,000 others, 70% of whom were women and children, an infinite toll.