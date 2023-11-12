The al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip is collapsing. Israel opens to the evacuation of children from the facility, but the time available is practically running out according to doctors who describe a desperate situation

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Richard Hecht says plans to try to evacuate the children from the hospital are still in a “development” stage. Hecht explains to Sky News that he understands “the urgency and we are working very hard to coordinate this effort. There will be information on this. Taking hospitals is not our goal: our goal is to dismantle the terrorists’ infrastructure“. Israel accuses Hamas of using the Shifa hospital as a shield, under which it supposedly hid its headquarters.

The children’s drama: “They will all die”

“Today we lost one child, yesterday we lost two and I fear that all the children will lose their lives,” says Marwan Abu Sada, head of surgery. The neonatal unit of the al-Shifa complex is not directly connected to the surgical departments: with the complex under Israeli fire, “it was dangerous to go out”.

Nonetheless, calling “the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Israelis” to ensure the passage of the children, staff managed to transfer 36 newborns to surgery departmentsbut their conditions worsened over the weekend.

Al-Shifa has the largest neonatal unit in the Gaza Strip and there are no other places to care for the babies, making evacuation impossible. “We no longer have oxygen or even the fuel to run the generator,” adds Abu Sada.

Impossible to bury the dead: “Hell”

A freelance journalist inside the complex, Mustafa Sarsour, tells CNN that to date “there are over 70 bodies that need to be buried and for the fourth consecutive day it is not possible to bury them”.

According to Sarsour, “there is garbage in every corner of the complex: before the electricity stopped working, there was an incinerator at the back of the hospital, where the garbage was burned.” The stench, he explains, is “beyond imagining.”

Overall there are around 15 thousand people, including patients, refugees and medical staff. Israeli tanks are about 200 meters north of the compound; the fire is “heavy”, he explained. The broadcaster specifies that it is not in a position to verify the stories about military operations in the vicinity of al-Shifa.

UNFPA, the United Nations agency for sexual and reproductive health, expresses “deep concern” about the situation in the hospital. The agency describes the news coming from the facility as “deeply disturbing”, adding that it “reveals a terrible situation, in which thousands of injured and displaced civilians find themselves trapped in the hospital area”. Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy had accused international agencies operating in Gaza of actively putting the lives of Palestinian civilians at risk.

The rumors about the snipers

Dozens of people were killed by snipers near the hospital according to the spokesman for the Strip’s Ministry of Health, Ashraf al Qedra. The snipers, he tells NBCnews, aim at “anyone who moves between the buildings inside the hospital”. “We hear shootings and explosions all the time,” he says.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) publish audio recordings of phone calls between a senior military officer and staff members of the Shifa, Rantisi and Nasr hospitals during which instructions for safe evacuation to the south of the Strip are given.

“For anyone who wants to leave the hospital, Waheda Street east of the hospital is open,” a senior officer told a Shifa hospital official, the Times of Israel reported. The road leads to Salah-a-din road, the artery leading south, open today for a seven-hour humanitarian break.