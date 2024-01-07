Hamza Dahdouh, son of Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh, was killed by an Israeli airstrike west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The young man died after a missile hit the vehicle he was traveling in. Hamza Dahdouh, a 27-year-old photojournalist, died together with his colleague Mustafa Thuraya. Both were on board the car targeted by the Tel Aviv air force. Both were reporting on the ongoing massacre in the Gaza Strip, where international journalists are banned from entering.

Palestinian reporter Wael Al-Dahdouh, one of Al Jazeera's top men, had already had to deal with the tragic loss of his wife, son and daughter last October 25, when Israeli occupation forces conducted raids on the his home. In shock, the journalist declared: «What happened is clear, it is a series of targeted attacks against children, women and civilians. I was just reporting from Yarmouk about such an attack, and Israeli raids targeted many areas, including Nuseirat. We had our doubts that the Israeli occupation would not let these people go without punishing them. And unfortunately that's what happened.”

In the aftermath of the tragedy that destroyed part of his family just over two months ago, Dahdouh said that his tears should not be interpreted as a sign of fear but rather as a call to resist and defeat the occupying army, that of Israel. .

And today he entrusted the following (heartbreaking) message to Instagram: «My son was not part of me, he was all of me. He was my soul. These are not tears of defeat. These are not tears of anger or terror. My son was a journalist. And I was one before he was even born. There is a great injustice going on for those who live here. I ask that the world stop this massacre. This carnage of journalists (109). In any case, we will continue to do our job until the end.”

Wael Al-Dahdouh continues like few others to talk about the ongoing carnage of Palestinians in Gaza. Stubbornly. He is the head of Al Jazeera's bureau from the Strip and has now become an icon of resistance. After the death of his wife and two children, he continued to do his job together with other members of his family. He didn't stop even after being hit in the arm in an assault that cost the life of the cameraman colleague with whom he had worked for years. Today Wael Al-Dahdouh lost another son, a 27-year-old boy who had decided to follow in his footsteps as a journalist.