Harley Street without borders organization inform that he was outraged and condemned Israel’s attack on Gaza City that killed three children and two adults.

Another of the adults killed in the attack was the organization’s 33-year-old physiotherapist Fadi Al-Wadiya. He died while cycling to his workplace to the clinic used by the organization Doctors Without Borders.

Blood stains at the entrance to the clinic used by Doctors Without Borders.

Al-Wadiya was 33 years old and the father of three children. He became the sixth organization employee to die in Gaza as of October 7, 2023.

That day, Hamas, which ruled Gaza, and other extremist organizations launched a bloody attack on Israel, killing 1,170 people and taking 250 hostages.

Israel has responded massively. According to the UN, more than 36,000 Palestinians have already died in Israeli attacks.

“It is beyond heartbreaking that a health worker is killed while on his way to provide vital aid to the wounded in this endless carnage all over Gaza,” MD, Palestine Operations Director of Doctors Without Borders Caroline Seguin commented in the organization’s press release.

“This is yet another brutal example of the senseless killing of Palestinian civilians and health workers,” Sequin continues.

An extremist organization The Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health reported on the clinic attack in which the head of Gaza’s first aid and ambulance operations was killed Hani al-Jaafarawik. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

It was not immediately clear if it was the same clinic that the physiotherapist from Doctors without Borders was on his way to.

According to the Ministry of Health, around 500 healthcare workers have already died in Israeli attacks.

Israel also carried out other airstrikes on Gaza City, the casualties of which have not been confirmed by neutral sources.

According to health officials, Israel also struck two schools, killing fourteen people. In addition, Israel struck a house in the refugee camp where the leader of Hamas, who is negotiating a ceasefire in Qatar, lives to Ismail Hanyeh family.

Ten people were killed in this attack and among them was Haniyeh’s sister, health officials said. Previously, Haniyeh’s three sons have also been killed in Israeli attacks, Reuters reports.

According to Haniyeh, the attacks do not affect Hamas’s policy.

The organization is still ready to negotiate a ceasefire that will lead to a permanent end to hostilities. In the proposal of the United States and the UN, the first phase of the ceasefire would last six weeks, and during that time, an extension of the ceasefire would be agreed upon.

Israel claims that the attacks on the schools were justified because it says Hamas was operating on school premises.

Hamas, on the other hand, claims that it does not use school or hospital facilities for military activities.

Israel has stated that its goal is the destruction of Hamas’ military and administrative resources.

It has not been setting up a new administration, so chaos and crime in the Gaza Strip are increasing. According to the UN, the situation of humanitarian aid workers has become intolerable.

The UN has also repeatedly warned of starvation for the civilian population, when fighting and looting prevent aid from reaching its destination.

The same warning was given by the consortium of experts monitoring famine and its threat, IPC, published on Tuesday in his report.

The Save the Children organization on the other hand evaluate, that up to 21,000 children are missing in Gaza. It is feared that many will eventually be found in ruins or mass graves.