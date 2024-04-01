The Shifa hospital in Gaza City, the largest in the entire Strip, has been completely out of service after two weeks of military operation by the Israeli Army in and around the medical center, which concluded this morning.

“The destruction of the complex makes it impossible to resume work and the hospital has been completely out of service,” Shifa director Marwan Abu Saada told the media.

The Israeli forces insist that their military operations have not been directed against “patients, health personnel or medical equipment”, although the Gazan Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas, denounced this Sunday that this troop incursion has left at least 400 dead. throughout the area, where they have destroyed more than a thousand houses.

“We call on the international community to, first, investigate what happened at the medical complex, and second, look for alternatives to the health services it provided,” said the director of the center.

Images released of the state of Shifa Hospital following the withdrawal of Israeli forces show a wide trail of destruction across the area, with buildings destroyed and large parts of the medical complex charred by intense fire from the attacks for two weeks.

The Civil Defense of the Gaza Strip reported this Monday that, after the departure of Israeli troops from the Shifa hospital, they found bodies with signs of having been executed, others burned and also in a state of decomposition.

“Most of the bodies are decomposing and we arrive at bodies that are burned skeletons inside the medical complex,” said Civil Defense spokesman Mahmud Busal, who pointed out that it is difficult to count the victims because Israeli troops “raised the streets with backhoes and buried the bodies.

“For 15 days I have not received any treatment for my injuries or my diabetes. I was taken from the reception department to the kidney department and then to another department, while the sounds of explosions did not stop. I can't believe I am still alive,” stated a survivor in videos released by the Strip's health authorities.

Another survivor says that he was lying in his bed when in the early hours of the morning, two weeks ago, Israeli troops stormed the hospital “under cover of fire and violent shelling.”

“There were no red lines in the murders or torture, they resorted to the most atrocious and humiliating methods against us. They shot over our heads just for fun,” he said.

This was its fourth incursion against one of the few hospitals that remained partially operational in the north of the Strip, which Israel justified after receiving information from its intelligence of the presence of militiamen inside the complex.

