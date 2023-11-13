The hospital is located in the Al-Fokhari area in Khan Yunis, and is almost the only hospital operating regularly in the Gaza Strip currently.

Al-Nawajha told the Sky News Arabia website, “Israeli aircraft bomb the vicinity of the European Hospital about once every two days, and the most recent bombing was hours ago, causing major damage to the hospital’s vital facilities, as well as damage to the roof and falling on the patients and wounded, causing additional injuries to them.” .

He continued, “The amount of fuel available to operate the generators necessary to continue the hospital’s operation is about to run out, and thus the hospital is threatened with being out of service at any moment, which threatens the lives of the wounded, sick, and displaced people as well.”

He explained: “In addition to the fact that the hospital has become a shelter for approximately 10,000 displaced people, most of whom are women and children, there are about 2,000 wounded, 1,000 patients, and more than 160 cases in intensive care.”

Al-Nawajah continued: “Although the hospital has only 8 operating rooms, it has witnessed more than 1,200 surgeries being performed since the beginning of the war,” noting that 40 surgeries were performed in various specialties on Sunday alone.

He stressed, “Due to the great pressure and the constant influx of wounded into the hospital, we increased the number of care beds from 12 to 54, and this represents a great pressure on the hospital facilities and its medical staff.”

He issued a distress call calling for the hospital to be provided with fuel, clean water, and medicines to save the lives of thousands of sick, wounded, and displaced people.