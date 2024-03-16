The Ministry of Health in Gaza indicated that the majority of the victims were children and women.

The ministry added that about 63 Palestinians were killed and 112 others were injured during the past 24 hours, noting that they were killed as a result of 7 massacres committed by Israeli forces against families in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry said in its statement that many victims are still under rubble or on the roads and are difficult to reach.

On the other hand, the spokesman for the Emergency Department of the Civil Defense in Gaza said that estimates indicate that there are up to 8,000 bodies under the rubble in the Strip.

Earlier, the Palestinian News Agency “Wafa” said that 36 Palestinians were killed at dawn on Saturday, and a number of others were wounded in an Israeli air strike on a family's home west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.