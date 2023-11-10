Alarmed by progressive increase in anger in the Arab world over Gaza – not only in the streets, but also in government offices, newspaper editorial offices and other environments that US diplomats rely on to gauge the mood of host countries – the United States is engaged in a media offensive (in addition to the diplomatic one to convince Israel to accept the humanitarian pauses) to try to change the message with which to explain their position alongside Tel Aviv.

Messages from embassies

Today CNN reveals how they are reaching the State Department cablegrams from ambassadors of the region who tell how what appears to be the United States’ public and unconditional support for the destructive Israeli campaign in Gaza “is causing us to lose the support of Arab public opinion for generations”.

So reads the message written on Wednesday by the number 2 of the American embassy inOman – also sent to the White House, CIA and FBI – in which it is advised that Washington is ‘badly losing the message battle’ and they are charged some sort of “material and moral complicity in what are considered possible war crimes” committed by the Israelis in Gaza.

The thing that most alarms the senior US diplomat in Muscat is that these comments come not from the streets, but “from many of the trusted and moderate contacts” of the embassy. And a similar message comes from another cablegram, also revealed by CNN, from the American embassy to Cairo which cites an editorial from a government newspaper stating that “Biden’s cruelty and contempt for the Palestinians exceeds that of all previous American presidents”. Words that cannot fail to refer to the statements with which Biden questioned the veracity of the death toll in Gaza, because it was provided by the Ministry of Health controlled by Hamas.

The slow repositioning of the USA

Statements that perhaps marked the maximum point of Washington’s no-buts and no-ifs support for Israel – for which Biden has asked Congress for over 14 billion dollars for other military supplies for the war in Gaza – and the beginning of a slow repositioning – in light of the alarmed analyzes coming from diplomats from the Arab world and internal tensions even within the Democratic Party itself – of the American declarations. We continue to reiterate support for Israel’s right to defend itself after the Hamas attacks on October 7, but it emphasizes the fact that the question of “how” this happens is crucial.

Blinken’s role

The protagonist of this shift was in particular the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, engaged in shuttle diplomacy for a month throughout the region to avoid an expansion of the conflict, who today in New Delhi perhaps uttered the strongest words on the issue of civilian victims, over 10 thousand, in Gaza and on the issue of the total siege in which Israel has been closed the over 2 million inhabitants of the Strip.

“Too many Palestinians have been killed, too many have suffered in recent weekswe want to do everything possible to avoid damage and increase assistance for them”, said the head of US diplomacy, explaining that for this reason “we will continue to talk with Israel about the concrete steps to be taken towards these objectives”. And then he reiterated a series of important stakes for Washington: “No forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza. No to the use of Gaza as a platform to launch terrorist or other attacks against Israel. No reduction of Gaza territory and a commitment to Palestinian governance for Gaza and the West Bank, in a unified way.”

Interestingly, the same new message from Washington was illustrated in a press conference, organized by the Dubai regional media hub of the State Department, during which David Satterfield, the special envoy for humanitarian issues in the Middle East, say in Gaza.

The humanitarian theme placed at the center

Among the questions from journalists, mainly from the Arab world, the request for a comment on the Israeli declarations according to which there is no humanitarian crisis in Gaza: “For the USA, our UN partners and the international community, there is a severe and ongoing need for food, medicine and water, this is real and must be addressed“, responded the former ambassador to Lebanon and Iraq, who has repeatedly insisted that “we must do more” for Gaza.

Satterfield was also very clear on the issue of relocating Palestinians from Gaza: “The future of Gazans is in Gaza and nowhere else. We do not support, as a matter of principle, the relocation of the population of Gaza, even within of Gaza: those who are now in the south must have the opportunity to return to the north when it is safe to do so,” he said.

“The United States has privately and publicly said that there must be a fundamental Palestinian role in deciding the future of the West Bank and Gaza and that there can be no separation of Gaza as a political issue from the future of the West Bank,” the US diplomat said. , answering questions from journalists from newspapers in the Arab world, reiterating the belief that this must happen within the framework of the “two-state solution which is the maximum guarantee for a peaceful future” for Israelis and Palestinians.

The diplomat admits, however, that if this “is the framework”, the way in which to achieve this objective “depends on the circumstances”, and in particular “on how this campaign ends, if Hamas is eliminated as a threat” that it represents for Israelis and for the Palestinian population itself. But he did not exclude as a solution “to work towards” that of an “international regional force that moves towards the Palestinian role in Gaza and the West Bank”.