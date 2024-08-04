Gaza | The agreement between Hamas and Fatah can be a significant turning point, says an expert

Gaza|The reconciliation brokered by China last week is both an opportunity and a threat for the Palestinians.

China’s the agreement reached last week between the Palestinian organizations could be a very significant turning point, a Finnish expert estimates. Middle East Institute Foundation Researcher Antti Tarvainen however, it is possible that the fragile agreement will fall apart before the plans can be implemented.

Hamas, which controls Gaza, Fatah, which exercises limited power in the West Bank, and 12 other Palestinian organizations signed an agreement in Beijing on July 23, in which they committed to work for “national unity”.

The agreement between the Islamist Hamas and the secular-nationalist Fatah in particular is a major milestone, as the organizations are traditionally enemies. The conflict between the organizations after the 2006 elections led to the current situation where the Palestinian territories are divided.

“At least this is a really big and significant diplomatic gesture. Whether this is something more, whether this is something concrete, depends on how well this paper turns into practice,” Tarvainen tells STT.

Agreement includes mention of free elections. There have been no elections in the Palestinian Territories for 18 years.

“Yes, it will open up a political field for the Palestinians, if this really comes true. But I’m a little skeptical about that,” says Tarvainen.

Tarvainen sees Beijing’s statement as a big protest against the futures that Israel and the United States have pushed into Gaza, thinking of when the current war ends.

A number of Palestinian groups signed a cooperation agreement in China. Pictured in the center is Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Photo of the event between China and Palestinian organizations on Tuesday.

of Israel there have been two competing visions within the government: a more permanent takeover of Gaza or the establishment of a new administration in Gaza that is loyal to Israel.

In the United States and in the West more broadly, it has been outlined that the Palestinian Authority led by Fatah would be expanded to Gaza.

“These futures are widely opposed among the Palestinians,” Tarvainen points out.

Over the past 18 years, Fatah and Hamas have tried to broker a deal several times. In the end, the cooperation has always failed.

“Now in this state of emergency, where it is uncertain whether there will be such a thing as a Palestinian Gaza at all in the future”, these parties, with China’s midwives, seem for a moment to have been able to come together.

of the head of the Hamas political organization Ismail Haniyyan According to Tarvainen, killing in Tehran creates short-term uncertainty and slowdown. On the other hand, the killing of Haniyya has brought the Palestinians together more and more strongly, so the conditions for building unity are still favorable.

A Palestinian man put a picture of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on the wall of a refugee camp after the death of the political leader.

of Beijing the deal is the latest example of China becoming more active as a gambler in the Middle East. It is both an opportunity and a threat for the Palestinians, Tarvainen sees.

On the other hand, it is significant that new avenues open up for Palestinians to influence their future.

“The Palestinians have been geopolitically quite alone and dependent only on the West, seeking Western support in the West Bank. Now such a new horizon opens up for them.”

The threat in China’s role is that the Palestinians will drift into a pawn in a Cold War-style great power game.

The reaction of Israel and the West to the new agreement is also significant.

“Palestinian unity is a catastrophic thing for Israel,” Tarvainen reminds.