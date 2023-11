Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Israeli Army announced this Thursday (9) that terrorists from the Gaza Strip have launched approximately 9,500 rockets against Israeli territory since the beginning of the war in the Middle East, which began on October 7 following the terrorist attacks in Israel. Hamas against the Jewish State.

According to Israeli forces, this escalation of attacks resulted in the largest simultaneous deployment of anti-aircraft defense batteries in Israel’s history.

An Israeli Army spokesman said that for the first time all of the country’s air defense systems, including the Iron Dome, David Sling, MIM-104 Patriot and Arrow, have been activated to intercept different types of rockets, missiles and air threats. against Jewish territory.

In addition to the attacks from Gaza, the Israeli air defense system was also triggered by shots coming from Lebanon, on its northern border, and from Yemen, activating alarms in the Israeli city of Eilat, located on the Red Sea coast.

The success of the air defense apparatus has been credited to deep cooperation between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the defense industry, as well as between the IDF and the United States Army.

Of the total rockets launched from Gaza, around 12% hit the Palestinian enclave area itself, according to Israel. The Israeli Army highlighted that approximately 900 rocket launches from Gaza were recorded from civilian areas, including mosques, schools, hospitals and cultural centers.

The Israeli military spokesman reported that 4,000 of the more than 9,000 rockets launched against Israeli territory occurred in the first hours of the attack by the Islamic group Hamas on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,400 Israelis and in the kidnapping of 239 people. (With EFE Agency)