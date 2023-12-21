UPI: Gaza supporters vandalize Abraham Lincoln Memorial

Gaza supporters vandalized a memorial to 16th President Abraham Lincoln with graffiti that read “Free Gaza” and “Take Back the Land.” The publication reports this UPI.

“The vandalism likely occurred overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, with crews called to clean up the red paint around 8:30am. This came hours after 60 protesters were arrested in the US Capitol Rotunda calling for a ceasefire after entering as a tour group.

The authors clarify that temporarily part of the memorial will be closed to the public. The paint was water based and will be removed shortly.

Earlier it became known that public support for US military assistance to Israel in the conflict with the Palestinian Hamas movement decreased from 54 percent in November to 45 percent in December. The lowest support was recorded among Democrats, among whom the number of supporters of aid to Israel dropped to 36 percent.