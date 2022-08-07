Gaza Strip | The number of victims of the attacks in Gaza rose to almost thirty – Israel: “The top leadership of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza has been eliminated”

Israel denied having carried out new attacks. According to the army, the victims were killed when a rocket launched by a Palestinian extremist organization failed to launch.

Gazan the number of victims of the clashes that broke out in the Palestinian territories on Friday has risen to 29, according to the Palestinian health authorities. There are more than 250 wounded and six children are among the dead.

According to the Gaza authorities, there were more victims due to Israeli aggression. However, Israel denies that it has carried out new attacks in the region.

According to Israel, the victims were killed when a rocket launched by a Palestinian extremist organization failed to launch in Jabalia in the Gaza Strip.

“The Israeli armed forces have not struck Jabalia in the past hours. It has been proven beyond doubt that the cause of this incident was a failed rocket launch by Islamic Jihad. We have videos to prove this,” the army said in a statement on Saturday.

of Israel The army announced on Saturday that it had eliminated the top leadership of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization in Gaza in two days of strikes.

Among other things, the supreme commander of the Islamic Jihad by Khaled Mansour has reportedly been the target of attacks.

The organization has confirmed that its leader died as a result of the airstrikes.

Chief of the Israeli Army’s Operations Department Oded Basiok said in a statement sent to AFP that the entire “top leadership of the Islamic Jihad military wing in Gaza has been eliminated.”

In addition, 20 Islamic Jihad members were arrested on Sunday. Those arrested were taken to Israel from the West Bank area, the army said in a press release.

On Sunday morning, sirens and explosions began to be heard in Jerusalem. Islamic Jihad announced that it had targeted the region with rocket attacks in response to Israel’s actions.