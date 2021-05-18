The offensive in Gaza has become a countdown to a cessation of hostilities that does not come. Diplomacy has its times and war has its own. That is why Israel continued on Tuesday with heavy bombardments against Hamas command houses and rocket launching sites, some of them underground, according to the Army, and the Islamist factions fired rockets again against southern Israel. In one of the attacks, two Thai workers from a kibbutz near the separation gate were killed. There are already 213 Gazans dead and 12 dead on the Israeli side.

In the face of international pressure, Netanyahu was once again blunt and declared that they will “move on.” I am sure that all the enemies around us will take note of how expensive it is to attack us and I am sure they will learn their lesson. The prime minister spoke with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, insisting that the priority is “ensuring the safety of our citizens.”

47,000 displaced



Gaza is dressed in the summer of 2014 and the 58 schools of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, have once again become makeshift homes to accommodate 47,000 displaced people who left their homes with their clothes on. The agency denounced the “absolutely disproportionate response” from Israel and recalled that “it is bombed without truce or pause”, which prevents the provision of aid to those affected. Matthias Schmale, UNRWA’s director of operations, stated that “in some cases Israel gives warning before attacking and that is why they have managed to save their lives, but they have become homeless and need to start over from scratch.

For the first time since the start of the offensive, the Army allowed the entry of humanitarian aid through the Kerem Shalom pass, where twenty trucks with medicines, mobile hospitals, coronavirus vaccines and food crossed, but the opening was fleeting because it was produced a rocket attack in which a soldier was wounded.

Meanwhile, Palestinians in Israel, Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem joined in a general strike that had almost complete follow-up. Hamas and Fatah called on their followers to participate in this mobilization that in the West Bank was considered a ‘day of wrath’ and ended with clashes with the security forces in Hebron, Bethlehem or Beit El, where a protester was killed by a gunshot and two soldiers were injured.

“In both the West Bank and Israel, young Palestinians took to the streets, overcame their fear and protested together against what happened in Al-Aqsa during Ramadan and against the evictions of Sheikh Jarrah,” he wrote in his’ Haaretz opinion column. ‘, Jack Khoury.