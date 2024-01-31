Last November, Al-Shifa hospital, located in Gaza City, was paralyzed after the Israeli army massively bombed the area around the facilities. The hospital was hit several times and then surrounded before being evacuated.



This hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, was gradually transformed into a camp for displaced people and now houses about 50,000 people. On site, the medical team is striving to maintain the population's access to medical care with the partial resumption of its activities.

Aurélie Godard, head of medical activities for Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Gaza, was able to visit the hospital as part of a supply convoy organized by the United Nations on January 22.

That is why he shared with us a little of what he saw during his visit.

Visiting a hospital in Gaza

People in front of the emergency room of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

The main objective of the convoy in which he was traveling was to deliver 19,000 liters of fuel to Al-Shifa. This fuel is essential because it is used to power the generators that supply electricity to the hospital.

We managed to pass the checkpoint separating northern and southern Gaza in the early afternoon, and immediately afterwards, our two cars and the fuel truck were surrounded by a crowd of quite young people demanding food and water.

They were really disappointed that we only carried fuel. We had great difficulty getting through this dense crowd of hungry people.

Three operating rooms, few resources

Al-Shifa hospital still stands, but is badly damaged and barely functioning. In the corridors, false ceilings have been torn down and we have seen IV bags (to provide medications to patients intravenously) hanging directly from the walls of the hospital, for lack of anything better.

The medical teams present at the scene managed to get the emergency room up and running, but it is largely occupied by admitted patients. The rest of the hospital is filled with displaced people seeking safety.

The medical staff manages to receive, classify and stabilize the injured people, but then they get a little stuck, because there is a huge shortage of hospital beds. The medical staff has a resuscitation space, where people in critical condition and life-threatening conditions can be treated.

Aerial view of the Al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza City.

Patients here usually have chronic illnesses or, more often, were injured by a bullet or an explosion. During our visit we periodically heard explosions not far from the hospital.

The hospital team, made up of many volunteers, including two members of MSF, managed to set up three operating rooms for urgent surgeries. Medical staff want to reopen the intensive care unit. Right now, they have no way to adequately monitor the patients they manage to operate on.

In the emergency room we treated a seriously injured patient who had arrived the day before. He had had a tracheotomy, a chest tube, and abdominal surgery. He was surrounded by dozens of other patients in a room without electricity, since at that time there was a power outage and, therefore, his vital functions were not being monitored because the monitoring devices were not working.

The team told us that they had recently lost a patient because they couldn't give him a blood transfusion. His blood bank was empty. They work in terrible conditions.

Palestinians transport a wounded man to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

A large number of patients

Al-Shifa staff find it difficult to care for patients because the needs are enormous. There are many people in and around the hospital, mainly displaced people. There are still many people living in northern Gaza, and many of them have suffered trauma related to war wounds, but also from poor living conditions and winter illnesses.

The number of patients is very high and medical staff have reported difficulties in many areas, whether with the supply of oxygen, electricity, medical equipment or simply food. All of this makes providing healthcare extremely difficult and they have enormous operational difficulties to overcome. The 19,000 liters of fuel from the convoy will supply the hospital for just one week. For it to work, about 3,000 liters per day are needed.

My visit was very short, as the trip from the south of the Gaza Strip took a long time and we were not allowed to stay long. The convoy was supposed to arrive at the hospital five days earlier, but until then it was impossible for various reasons. It was moving to see the surprise of patients, displaced families and staff at seeing new people. They had probably been locked up in the hospital for weeks.

DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS (MSF)