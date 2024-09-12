Gaza | Six UN workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike

Gaza|Israel claimed to have targeted the terrorists with a precision strike.

Six An employee of UNRWA, the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday, which hit a school in Gaza serving as a refuge, the UN Secretary General said. Antonio Guterres Finnish time the night before Thursday message service in X.

Gaza civil defense authorities under Hamas said earlier that 18 people were killed in the attack on the Nuseirat area.

“Six of our UNRWA colleagues were among those killed,” Guterres said.

He said that the school served as a refuge for about 12,000 people.

“This school has been attacked five times since the start of the war, UNRWA said in a separate statement in the message”, according to which mostly women and children lived in the school.

According to UNRWA, it was the single attack that killed the most employees of the organization. The director of the asylum run by the organization was also among the dead.

“The events in Gaza are unacceptable, Guterres said, demanding that the dramatic violations of international law must stop immediately.”

Israel’s armed forces earlier said they targeted terrorists operating inside a Hamas command center on the school grounds.

UNRWA urged that schools and other civilian sites should be protected at all times. The organization’s situational picture of Gaza is gloomy.

“No one is safe. No one is spared,” the organization wrote.

According to the UN, 2.4 million people lived in Gaza before the beginning of October last year. The vast majority of them have had to flee their homes at least once during Israel’s months-long offensive.

Hamas and other Palestinian extremist organizations attacked Israel last year on October 7. Israel responded to the attack by extremist organizations by invading Gaza. According to the Gaza health authorities under Hamas, at least 41,000 people have died in Gaza since the beginning of October. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, most of them are women and children.