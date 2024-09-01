The victims were killed shortly before the military arrived at the place where they had been hidden.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has identified the lifeless bodies of six people held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the day of the Palestinian Islamist movement’s attack on Israel. According to the IDF spokesperson, Daniel Hagarithe victims were killed shortly before the soldiers reached the place where they had been hidden, in one of the tunnels of Rafah, in southern Gaza. In addition to Almog Sarusi, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi and Ori Danino, among the victims is also Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, a dual Israeli-American citizen.

In a statement, US Vice President Kamala Harris “strongly condemned the brutality of Hamas”, whose “threat to the people of Israel and to US citizens in Israel must be eliminated”: the Islamist movement “cannot control Gaza“, Harris continued, recalling that for two decades the Palestinian people “have been suffering under the rule of Hamas”. At the end of April, Hamas had published a video in which Goldberg-Polin, with his forearm amputated due to the wounds he suffered on the day of the kidnapping, urges the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, to “to be ashamed” for “abandoning” him, along with “thousands of other citizens”, then denouncing the death of “about 70 hostages following the bombing of the Air Force”. Born in California, Goldberg-Polin had emigrated to Israel when he was about seven years old.