Only two or three people know where it is located Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar. Sources from the Palestinian organization stressed this to the London-based Arabic-language daily Asharq Al-Awsat. “A very narrow circle of no more than two or three people at most knows where he is and meets his various needs, as well as allowing him to communicate with the movement’s leaders inside and outside,” a source said, adding that Sinwar is not among the first- and second-level Hamas leaders Israel has killed or wounded during its military operations in Gaza.

“Sinwar is thinking of two options: either fulfill the conditions of the resistance to stop the war through the withdrawal of the occupation forces and the completion of an honorable agreement for the exchange of prisoners, or gain the honor of martyrdom,” a source continued. “Beyond that, there are no other options. Such a proposal (exile from Gaza, ed.) is fundamentally unacceptable for Sinwar,” he added.

According to the newspaper, the sources did not specify whether Sinwar was hiding in the tunnels. In February, the Israel Defense Forces released footage of what they said was Sinwar walking through a Gaza tunnel on October 10 with several members of his family.