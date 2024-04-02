Gaza, 7 humanitarian workers from a US NGO killed. Israel: “Tragic accident”

Seven workers from the US NGO World Central Kitchen, founded by chef José Andres, were killed in an air raid by the Israeli army. This was announced by José Andres himself, who wrote on X: “These people are angels, World Central Kitchen is shocked to confirm that seven members of our team were killed in Gaza in an IDF attack.”

In a note, the NGO explained that the aid workers “came from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, a citizen with dual American and Canadian nationality and a Palestinian”. “Following reports regarding World Central Kitchen staff in Gaza, the IDF is conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident. The IDF makes great efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and works closely with the WCK in their vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,” he wrote in a statement the Army of Israel. The White House said it was “distressed” for the death of humanitarian workers from the US NGO World Central Kitchen. The Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, has confirmed that one of the aid workers killed in the attack by the Israeli army on a vehicle of the US NGO World Central Kitchen in the Gaza Strip was an Australian citizen.

The organization World Central Kitchen has announced that it is immediately suspending its work in the Gaza Strip following the raid that killed seven of its workers during the night. “World Central Kitchen is immediately suspending operations in the region. We will make decisions about the future of our business soon,” says CEO Erin Gore. The Organization confirms that seven of its workers were killed in a raid on their vehicle in central Gaza last night, after helping deliver food and other supplies to the north of the Strip. In a statement, WCK said its personnel were “travelling in a non-conflict zone in two armored cars marked with the WCK logo and one regular vehicle.” The organization says it was hit “despite coordination of movements with the IDF.” “This isn't just an attack on WCK, it's an attack on humanitarian organizations that show up in the most dire situations in which food is used as a weapon of war. This is inexcusable,” says Erin Gore, CEO of World Central Kitchen. The IDF said it is “conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident” but did not say whether it was responsible for the attack .