Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health says 70% of victims were women and children; information cannot be verified

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reports that the death toll in the territory totals 15,242. The body, controlled by the extremist group Hamas, states that 70% of the victims are women (4,000) and children (6,150). The data goes until November 29th.

The information was reported by the news agency Al Jazeera and cannot be independently verified. The vehicle is state-owned and controlled by the Qatari monarchy.

In Israel, there are around 1,200 dead. The injured in the Jewish country total 2,750 and, in Palestine, 36,000.

The announcement came after Israel launched an intensive bombardment of Gaza 1 day after the end of the ceasefire agreement between both sides in the war.

According to the local press, other metrics were released by the ministry: