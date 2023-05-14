The fragile truce between Israel and the Egyptian-brokered Islamic Jihad has been broken. Indeed, the army of the Jewish state reported the launch of a rocket from the Gaza Strip against Israel. The rocket fell in an uninhabited area.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today praised the results of the ‘Shield and Arrow’ operation conducted by the army and the Shin Bet in the Strip, stating that his directives to surprise “Israel’s enemies” have been respected.

“The performance was truly perfect. We have eliminated all the leaders of Islamic Jihad in Gaza, destroyed 17 of its command centers, eliminated dozens of terrorists, hit rocket depots,” Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, in his first public comments after ceasefire went into effect last night.