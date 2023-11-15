The United Nations Security Council approved with 12 votes in favor and three abstentions (United Kingdom, United States and Russia) a draft resolution presented by Malta calling for “urgent and prolonged pauses and humanitarian corridors throughout the Gaza Strip to a certain number of days to allow access for aid.”
The resolution approved is the first since the attacks of October 7 and since the beginning of Israel’s war against Hamas. All previous attempts had been blocked by crossed vetoes.
