In open letters, researchers criticize Israel's military deployment in the Gaza Strip, some of them questionable and sometimes anti-Semitic. Scientists from the universities of Mainz and Frankfurt have also signed such calls. They would rather not talk about it.

Equated with South Africa: Researchers have made public appeals about dubious accusations against Israel, such as those made at rallies in Frankfurt. Image: Laif

DThe content of the appeal can be summarized loosely as follows: On October 7, 2023, Israel attacked the Gaza Strip. Since then, the settler-colonial apartheid regime has been committing genocide there with the support of the West, to which thousands of children have already fallen victim. In the West, this genocide is largely ignored because the lives of Palestinian children are valued less than those of other children in the eyes of the public. The genocide carried out by Israel must end immediately: this is the main demand of the authors of the appeal.

The text, dated October 26th, can be found on the Internet under the heading “Childhood researchers and students call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza” – accompanied by an invitation to sign it. More than 2,400 people have done this so far, including German university members who work on childhood research and children's rights. In doing so, you support a position in which the Frankfurt ethnologist Susanne Schröter sees a “crude distortion of facts”.