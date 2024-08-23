Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/23/2024 – 15:51

Disease affects ten-month-old baby in war-torn area. UN calls for humanitarian pause to allow vaccination campaign. “Polio does not distinguish between Palestinian and Israeli children,” warns agency. The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed this Friday (23/08) the first case of polio in the Gaza Strip in 25 years. The baby is 10 months old in the Palestinian city of Deir al-Balah, in the central region of the Palestinian enclave, and had not received any of the doses provided for in the vaccination schedule against the disease.

On his profile on the social network X, the entity’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said he was “seriously concerned” about the confirmation of the case.

“WHO and partners worked hard to collect and transfer samples from the child for testing at a certified laboratory in the region,” it said. “Genomic sequencing confirmed that the virus is linked to the poliovirus type 2 variant detected in environmental samples collected in Gaza’s wastewater in June. The child, who developed paralysis in her left leg, is in a stable condition.”

Type 2 virus (cVDPV2), although not inherently more dangerous than types 1 and 3, has been responsible for most outbreaks worldwide in recent years, especially in areas with low vaccination rates.

Humanitarian crisis

Deir al-Balah, where the baby who contracted polio lives, has been the target of repeated Israeli attacks, including a bombing in late July of a school that killed dozens, according to local officials linked to Hamas. Israel said it targeted a “command center” of the Palestinian extremist group.

This week, the Israelis also ordered the evacuation of several parts of Deir al-Balah, which was already overwhelmed with refugees fleeing other parts of the devastated enclave.

Last week, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said Israel had reduced “safe zones” in Gaza to just 11 percent of the territory, causing panic and fear among displaced people. According to the Hamas-controlled Gaza government, two million people in the enclave have been displaced by Israel’s ongoing offensive.

Calls for humanitarian pause

The WHO and other UN agencies have also stepped up calls for a humanitarian truce in Gaza so that two rounds of polio vaccinations can be carried out.

“Polio does not distinguish between Palestinian and Israeli children,” Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, said Friday in a post on X. “Delaying a humanitarian pause will increase the risk of spread among children.”

In a statement, the WHO, together with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), also called on all parties involved in the conflict to implement humanitarian pauses for a period of at least seven days.

“These pauses in the fighting would allow children and families to safely reach health facilities and community workers to reach children who do not have access to these facilities to be immunized against polio. Without humanitarian pauses, the campaigns will not be possible,” the WHO said.

The expectation is that, in each round of vaccination, more than 640 thousand children under 10 years old will be able to receive the oral polio vaccine, popularly known as the droplet.

According to the WHO, the Gaza Strip maintained good vaccination coverage before the escalation of conflicts in October last year. Since then, routine vaccination has been severely impacted – including the second dose of the polio vaccine, which fell from 99% in 2022 to less than 90% in 2023 and in the first quarter of 2024.

“The risk of the virus spreading, both within the Gaza Strip and internationally, remains high due to gaps in children’s immunity caused by disruptions to routine vaccinations, the decimation of the health system, constant population displacement, malnutrition and severely damaged water and sanitation systems,” warns the WHO.

“The situation has also increased the risk of spreading other vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, as well as cases of diarrhea, acute respiratory infections, hepatitis A and skin diseases among children,” the WHO said.

jps/ra (Reuters, Agência Brasil, UN)