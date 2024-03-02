The organization's spokesman, Christian Lindmeier, said, “Official records indicate that there is a tenth child officially registered in a hospital as having died of starvation,” on Friday.

“It is unfortunate that the unofficial numbers are expected to be higher,” Lindmeier continued.

This development came in the wake of media reports overnight stating that 4 children had died in Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, in addition to 6 others who died on Wednesday in the same hospital and in Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The spokesman said that residents in the Gaza Strip are risking their lives in order to obtain food, water and other necessities, in light of the hunger and despair that conditions have reached amid the continued Israeli attack.

He continued: “The regime in Gaza is on the verge of collapse, and even more than that. All lifelines in Gaza have been cut off in one way or another.”

Lindmeier said that created a “tragic situation,” as happened Thursday when more than 100 people were killed while seeking humanitarian aid.

Health authorities in Gaza say that Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians while they were waiting to receive aid, while Israel says that what happened was the result of a stampede and running over crowds that surrounded the aid trucks.

“People are so desperate for food and clean water, for any supplies, that they are risking their lives to get any food or any supplies to support their children and support themselves,” Lindmeier said.

While aid is arriving in the southern areas of the Gaza Strip, it is so slow that it may not be enough to avert a hunger crisis there.

Hardly any aid reaches northern areas far from the main border crossing, which can only be reached through more intense fighting fronts.

“The food supply is being deliberately halted,” Lindmeier said. “Let’s not forget that.”

A senior UN aid official told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that a quarter of Gaza's population is one step away from famine, and that widespread famine may be “almost inevitable” unless there is action.