A truck with 25,000 liters of fuel which left Egypt entered the Gaza Strip this Wednesday (15), the first since the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group began on October 7, reported to EFE Agency a source at the Rafah crossing.

The 25,000 liters of fuel will be delivered to UN missions and more fuel trucks are expected to arrive at the United Nations in Gaza, via Egypt, in the coming weeks.

Egyptian Red Crescent workers stated that the entry of this fuel is a “great relief” for the population of Gazabesieged since the beginning of the war.

Since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7, due to the Hamas terrorist attack, which left 1,200 dead in Israeli territory, no truck has entered the conflict region loaded with fuel, essential for the operation of hospitals, bakeries and water purification unitsbecause of the veto imposed by Israel for fear that it could reach Hamas.

Due to fuel shortages, many hospitals in the Palestinian enclave have had to suspend or reduce their health services. Since the start of the Israeli offensive and siege in Gaza, more than 11,180 people have died, according to data from the Strip’s Ministry of Health.

UN regrets that fuel sent is not for water or hospitals

The director of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza, Thomas White, lamented that the fuel that arrived this Wednesday was restricted by Israel and will not be directed to “water or hospitals”.

“We have just received 23,027 liters of fuel from Egypt (half a tanker truck), but its use has been restricted by Israeli authorities only to transport aid from Rafah. There is no fuel for water or hospitals,” White said on his official Twitter account. X. “This is only 9% of what we need daily to maintain life-saving activities”, he adds.

On its official account on the same social network, UNRWA declared that the load is “the equivalent of half a truck” and emphasizes that it is not enough to care for refugees and the Palestinian population. “Much more is needed. Fuel is being used as a weapon of war and this must stop”, he warns.