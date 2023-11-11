In London, the conservative Home Secretary Suella Braverman and the former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn are using the Gaza protests to raise their own profile. On the one hand, this also includes criticism of the police.

AAnti-Israeli protests and Palestinian solidarity demonstrations in Great Britain are not primarily driven by the Muslim minority; rather, they have become an expression of the general political conflict. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government is seeking to demonstrate its own commitment to law and order by rejecting the Palestine demonstrations. In the Labor Party, however, leader Keir Starmer is coming under pressure from his own left wing of the party. Starmer keeps the party on course with the British and American government line, which favors humanitarian pauses in Israel’s Gaza offensive but rejects a general ceasefire.

The demand for a ceasefire is the central rallying cry behind which tens of thousands of demonstrators have been gathering every Saturday in London and other major British cities for four weeks; In London the number of participants has now exceeded 100,000. Almost all of them follow calls from a well-organized “Palestine Solidarity Campaign,” which has a high level of organizational power and sufficient financial resources to provide large numbers of Palestinian flags and identical demonstration posters.