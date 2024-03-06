The protest vote to demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza has tarnished the chained victories of US President Joe Biden in the Democratic primaries on Super Tuesday, the electoral event in 15 states that is decisive in determining the candidates who face each other in the elections. US presidential elections next November.

The Democrat, whose only rivals were Congressman Dean Phillips and the writer Marianne Williamson, whose candidacies have never managed to take off, achieved clear victories in almost all the states in the race, with margins of over 70%. In a statement, he welcomed that “millions of voters across the country have made his voices heard, demonstrating that they are ready to fight Donald Trump's extremist plan to take us backwards.”

But, although Biden did not mention it in his statement, in states such as Minnesota, a Democratic bastion in the north of the United States, or in North Carolina, the existence of underlying discontent with the president among the bases of the party was clear. game. In Samoa he lost the caucus in front of businessman Jason Palmer.

In Minnesota, Philips got 8% of the votes, a much higher proportion than what he has been registering in most primaries. And, above all, the campaign launched by progressive groups and the Arab American community to vote “not declared” (equivalent to a blank vote) obtained 19% of the ballots with 80% of the votes counted, despite having a tiny budget and having been organized in a hurry. In the 2012 primaries, in which Democratic President Barack Obama was running for re-election, “undeclared” ballots had represented 3.7% of the votes.

The proportion received this Tuesday is enough to award delegates to the “undeclared” campaign, which had already obtained two in Michigan (1,968 are needed to be named the official candidate of the Democratic Party at the party convention to be held in Chicago in August).

It is also to point out that the discomfort with Biden reaches beyond the Arab American community and extends through the progressive wing of the party and its younger voters. Minnesota has a significant Arab and Muslim population, although smaller than Michigan's, but its universities are vibrant centers of progressive ideas. The state has developed a reputation for choosing unconventional candidates: it named comedian Al Franken as a senator, and in the 2016 primary it opted for Bernie Sanders as the Democratic candidate.

“They ask to be heard, and that is what they should do… Their message is clear, they think this is an intolerable situation and they believe we can do more. And I think the president is paying attention,” said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Campaign organizers are seeking to pressure Biden to support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and are trying to show him that maintaining his position of support for Israel could cost him re-election in November.

Those responsible for the campaign believe that their pressure has begun to bear fruit and that gestures such as Vice President Kamala Harris' call last Sunday for an “immediate” ceasefire are a reaction to the protest vote.

Michigan campaign director Layla Elabed declared Tuesday night that “Minnesota has shown that the 'undeclared' movement is not going away.” In Michigan, where the primaries were held last week and that option had the support of dozens of politicians – including the only congresswoman of Palestinian origin, Rashida Tlaib, Elabed's sister – the “undeclared” vote campaign had received a 13.3% of the votes, more than 101,000.

The punishment vote has not been limited to Minnesota alone. In North Carolina, another State with a significant university population, with 95% of the votes counted, more than 12% – 87,775 – had chosen the ballot with the inscription “no preference”, also similar to a blank vote. In Colorado, the proportion was 7.7%, more than 39,000 votes. In Massachusetts, that option was the one chosen by more than 50,000 votes, 9.4% of the Democratic electorate, when 82% of the ballots had been counted.

“When we saw what was happening in Michigan last week, we realized that of course we had to mobilize in Massachusetts for Super Tuesday,” said one of the organizers of the campaign in that State, Sara Halawa, to the newspaper. Boston Globe. “In the days that followed, we reached out to everyone we knew cared about these issues, and a coalition was put in place.”

“Not even a week ago we had no idea that we were going to get into this,” said another of the organizers in that State, Omar Siddiqi, also at the Boston Globe. “At the speed at which this has been put together, [el resultado] exceeds our expectations. With 10,000 votes we would have been satisfied.”

The White House recalls that the United States is mediating to try to achieve a temporary six-week ceasefire in Gaza in the hope that it can serve as a first step toward a permanent cessation of hostilities. He also considers that, although Democratic voters now demonstrate their discontent, in November they will put aside their objections when a new confrontation between Biden and Trump arrives.

“My message to the country is this: every generation of Americans will face a moment when they have to defend democracy. Stand up for our personal freedom. Defend the right to vote and our civil rights. To every Democrat, Republican, and independent who believes in a free and fair America: this is our moment. This is our fight. Together, we will win,” the president said in his statement.