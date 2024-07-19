Said Khatib (Rafah, 47 years old) feels like he is not in Spain because his mind is still in Gaza and he cannot detach himself from the news or stop writing every morning to his brothers and colleagues who are surviving in displaced persons camps. He also cannot eat more than once a day, as he has done for months due to the lack of food that is punishing the Strip. “I have already gotten used to it,” he says, shrugging his shoulders during an interview with this newspaper in Madrid, where he has collected The Mingote Prize awarded by the ABC newspaper for a photograph taken in November.

Married and father of five children, Khatib works for the France-Presse news agency (AFP) He has been living in Gaza for 20 years and was evacuated to Doha in April. For months, he was torn between his job and his desire to stay with his children to protect them. “When a journalist works in a conflict zone, he usually has his family somewhere else, but in the case of Gaza, my job and my family were there.”

He has lost friends and family in the war, but he says that his own suffering has not made him lose his lucidity when it comes to telling his story. “I have not increased or diminished any pain, I have only tried to describe reality.” According to Reporters Without Borders, the Israeli army has killed more than a hundred journalists Gazans since October.

Ask. How did it feel to leave Gaza?

AnswerMixed feelings. For months I have been thinking that I am experiencing the same thing that my parents experienced when they were expelled from their home village in 1948, which was very close to Gaza, now in Israel. They took refuge in the Strip, where I was born, and I never thought I would suffer exile. I did not want to leave my land, but my company could no longer protect me and I left for my children and my wife, who had managed to be evacuated to Doha two months earlier.

P. Is he justifying why he left?

R. There is a certain feeling of guilt among those who leave. I can’t get it out of my head. It’s as if I were still living in Gaza, although my body is somewhere else. Despite having food, I haven’t been able to eat more than once a day for months. I’ve gotten used to it. I turn on the tap to wash myself, I drink water and I think with pain of people very close and very dear to me who are suffering there and who don’t even have dirty water.

P. As a journalist, what has been your biggest challenge since the October war began?

RWhen a journalist works in a conflict zone, he usually has his family somewhere else, but in the case of Gaza, my work and my family were there. I would go out to work and not know if I would come back, and I also didn’t know if they would be alive when I got back. I was afraid that my job would expose them to even greater danger. In this war, I have felt that Israel considers all Palestinian reporters as enemies, even if we are just doing our job.

I turn on the tap to wash myself, I drink water and I think with pain about people very close and very dear to me who are suffering there and who don’t even have dirty water.

P. Israel is not allowing foreign journalists into Gaza. What effect does this have on Gazan journalists?

RI think that there is more doubt about what a Palestinian journalist says than about what a foreign journalist would say. In general, less credibility is given to the information we report, but our challenge is to continue reporting honestly.

P. What does the photograph that won the Mingote Prize convey to you?

R. The loss. I took it east of the city of Rafah, in November, in an area that had been bombed the night before. There were families returning to take what they could and children searching for clothes, notebooks or toys in the rubble. All the life that these children had known was past. There was nothing left: no houses, no schools, no friends… I wanted to explain this loss through the eyes of the girls in the photo.

P. Did you ever feel like you needed to stop taking photos?

R. As a journalist and as a Palestinian, I could not allow myself that luxury, despite my suffering. We are reporters and also victims of what is happening, but even so, I believe that I have not lost my lucidity and neutrality when it comes to reporting. I have not increased or diminished any pain, I have only tried to describe the reality.

We are reporters and also victims of what is happening, but even so, I believe that I have not lost my lucidity and neutrality when it comes to reporting.

P. His hometown of Rafah has received tens of thousands of displaced people since October. His house has also become a shelter.

R. Yes, I welcomed relatives and my colleagues from Agence France-Presse into my home. There were 80 people in my apartment and those of my brothers. The building was bombed on June 19. There is nothing left. My five brothers are in Al Mawasi, an area near the city of Khan Yunis, living in tents. But they have decided to remain separated from each other consciously, so that if a bomb falls it will not kill the whole family and there will be some survivors from the clan.

Said Khatib, this Thursday in Madrid. Alvaro Garcia

P. Everyone in Gaza has lost friends, loved ones. You too.

R. Yes. I remember a particularly difficult moment: one morning I received a call from my nephew Ahmad, aged 17. He was under the rubble of his house, which had been bombed, and he was desperately asking me to go and get him out. I went quickly, helped the rescue teams, who work practically with their hands, and we managed to free him, who was badly injured. His mother and a brother, Mohammad, were killed. His father and another sister were injured. At that moment, you stop being a journalist, you put down your camera and you are just another citizen, a human being.

PThere are a handful of journalists who continue to report what happens every day in Gaza.

RTheir situation is very difficult. They live in tents, they go out to work every morning and they don’t know what will happen to them or if they will find their families alive when they return. They also have to deal with logistics: finding water, food… And the connections are a disaster. Transmitting a video, for example, takes a long time due to the internet cuts decreed by Israel and that also puts them in danger.

PIs there any photograph you have taken in recent months that has left a special impression on you?

R. I can’t choose just one. And in the end I think they all look the same: lost children, crying parents, people under the rubble, rescue teams working, desperation, poverty, death… It’s the same horrible movie that never ends.

P. Did you go to the border with Israel on October 7, 2023, the day Hamas launched its bloody attacks on Israeli territory?

R. Yes. I arrived several hours later to take photos and I have an image in my head: the open border, no Israeli army and the separation fence destroyed. People coming in and out, a burnt Israeli tank and young Gazans on top of it. I would never have imagined such scenes.

P. Did you fear from that moment the magnitude of Israel’s response?

R. At that time, no. I think it took a while for all of us to realise, Israel first and foremost, that it had never been attacked in such a way. Then, when the bombings started, I thought it would be like other times, that it would last a few days or maybe weeks. But very soon, listening to Israeli officials, I felt that this was going to be different because they were talking about occupying Gaza and expelling its inhabitants.

P. How are your children now?

R. Apparently it’s all right, but when a fast car flies by they think it’s a missile and when they hear a plane they think it’s flying over the house to bomb it. I try to calm them down but it’s difficult. If I also have these thoughts, how can they not? We also can’t project ourselves into the future. Gaza is now a totally uninhabitable place. There were Israeli ministers who said that they would turn it into a place where Palestinians cannot live and that’s what is happening. Just clearing the rubble will take years.

You can follow Future Planet in X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.