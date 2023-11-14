DThe former federal prosecutor at the Federal Court of Justice, Hans-Jürgen Förster, and the lawyer Thomas Walther have filed a complaint with the Federal Prosecutor General in Karlsruhe for aiding and abetting the murder and taking hostages of, among other things, German citizens under Section 27 of the Criminal Code. The ad is directed against photographers who distributed images of the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7th very early on. During the attack, around 1,200 Israelis were murdered, some of them brutally, and 240 people were deported to Gaza.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office is already investigating unknown members of Hamas on suspicion of membership in a terrorist organization, hostage-taking and murder (sections 129a, 129b, 211 and 239b of the Criminal Code). The Federal Prosecutor General’s investigation should be expanded to include (photo)journalists who took photographs of the crimes on October 7th “while the crimes were being carried out” and arranged for them to be published,” the lawyers’ letter states. The photographers should be viewed as accused of aiding and abetting these acts.

The lawyers Förster and Walther assume that there is sufficient initial suspicion for the aid they reported, which requires public prosecutor’s investigations. In this case, aiding and abetting the crime could consist of “psychological aid”. The accomplice encourages the main perpetrator in his decision to commit the crime or in carrying out the crime. In individual cases, the presence of an accomplice at the crime scene may be sufficient under criminal law if this has a strengthening effect.

According to their photos, the accused, who were “directly involved in the crime,” vouched for the “global, documented dissemination of their own shameful deeds,” including murder and hostage-taking, as desired by the main perpetrators. According to the lawyers Förster and Walther, the accused were not excused or even justified by their profession as journalists or by any “kind of professional adequacy”.



Last week, the NGO “Honest Reporting,” which deals with reporting on Israel, drew attention to the photographers who took photos of the Hamas terrorist attack. She named seven photographers who worked for the agencies Associated Press (AP) or Reuters, for the broadcaster CNN or the New York Times. They captured images showing an Israeli tank burning; which capture a lynch mob pulling the body of an Israeli soldier out of a tank, or terrorists breaking into a kibbutz. A picture shows Hamas terrorists on a pickup truck with the almost naked, seriously injured or already killed German-Israeli Shani Louk lying in the back of the truck.

The agencies, CNN and the New York Times rejected the suspicion that they had known anything about the terrorist attack beforehand. However, AP and CNN ended their collaboration with photographer Hassan Eslaiah. A picture of him is circulating that shows him with the Hamas leader and planner of the massacre, Yahya Sinwar, who kisses him on the cheek. The criticized media did not answer Honest Reporting’s question as to whether the photographers had crossed an ethical boundary with their photographs, and with them those who published the images.