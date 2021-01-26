In Gaza, Mohamed Aliwa is a parkour enthusiast like no other. With only one leg and crutches, the 18-year-old practices this acrobatic discipline consisting of overcoming urban or natural obstacles. Mohamed was amputated in 2018 following an Israeli shooting. He has been trying to rebuild himself since then and has not given up on his passion. “My dream is to have a prosthesis adapted to sport in order to be able to practice gymnastics and parkour correctly”, he explains.

Many of them practice parkour in Gaza. A club, the Wallrunners, has even existed since November. About 70 members come to train there regularly. “I used to play in the streets, in the rubble, in public parks and in places that had nothing to do with parkour. This first parkour academy in Gaza gave us a lot of things, including coaches and great equipment, which has helped us a lot in developing parkour here “, specifies one of the members of the club, Ahmad Abou Hatab. In Gaza, parkour is synonymous with freedom for these young Palestinians, in an enclosed territory with an unemployment rate of nearly 50%.

