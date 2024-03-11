Footballer Mohammed Barakat, considered one of the best Palestinian strikers, was killed this morning in Khan Younis in an Israeli bombing that hit his home. The Ahly Gaza player had scored 114 goals in his career. He was the historic captain and legend of Khan Younis' youth club and had played for many clubs in the West Bank and Jordan, including al-Wahadat.

“What a huge loss on and off the pitch for Palestinian football. I played against him. He was fast and intelligent. An outstanding goal scorer. Off the pitch he was kind and friendly. A beloved friend of all,” he told Al-Jazeera the defender of Khadamat al-Maghazi, Khalid Abu-Habel. “I'm too angry. He's a football icon. Sports in Gaza have lost a lot during the war. How many more should we lose? The sports community in Gaza is simply disappearing.”