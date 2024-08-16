A breath of optimism. That seems to be the only result so far from the latest round of ceasefire talks in Gaza. The Doha summit between mediators from the US, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and Hamas ended without a breakthrough, but a new date has been set for further talks next week in a bid to end the 10-month-old war.

THE’agreement “is closer than it’s ever been”said US President Joe Biden, speaking in the Oval Office at the White House. “We’re not there yet, but we’re closer than we were three days ago,” he added.

However, a spokesperson for Hamas accused Washington of trying to create a “false atmosphere” without any real intention of stopping the war.

Hamas Frost

The US administration is trying to create ‘a false positive atmosphere’ regarding the possibility of a deal after the Doha talks, it has no real intention of stopping the war in Gaza, but is only trying to buy time, Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said, according to Israeli media reports. What was announced after the talks in Doha, Qatar, “does not include a commitment to what was agreed on July 2,” was the reaction of a Hamas source, quoted by al-Jazeera satellite TV, after the statement released by the US, Egypt and Qatar. Hamas has long insisted on the “July 2 document”, the day on which it released its response – the details of which have never been made public – to the plan announced by US President Joe Biden at the end of May.

New US proposal and new meeting in Cairo

On Friday, a White House statement signed by co-mediators Qatar and Egypt described a new proposal that is based “on the points of agreement” and fills the remaining gaps in order to allow for “a rapid implementation of the agreement”. “The United States, with the support of Qatar and Egypt, has presented to Israel and Hamas a proposal that narrows the gap between the parties and is consistent with the principles established by President Biden on May 31 and with Security Council Resolution 2735. This proposal builds on points agreed upon in the last week and fills the remaining gap in order to allow for a rapid implementation of the agreement”, reads a joint statement from Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

“High officials of our governments will meet again in Cairo before the end of next week with the aim of concluding the agreement by Friday on the terms proposed today. The technical teams – it continues – will continue to work in the coming days on the implementation details, including humanitarian provisions, as well as specifics related to hostages and detainees”.

US Optimism

The The last 48 hours of hostage negotiations in Doha have been “the most constructive we have had in many months”a senior Biden administration official told reporters. U.S. President Joe Biden just wrapped up calls with Egyptian President al-Sisi and Qatari Emir Tamim, with all three leaders agreeing that “we are now at the endgame,” and discussing the final U.S. proposal in Doha.

“We will reconvene in Cairo at this level before the end of next week, with the goal of closing this process once and for all,” the senior administration official was quoted as saying by the Times of Israel. Biden also discussed with other leaders what the United States is doing to try to deter Iran from carrying out a retaliatory strike against Israel, warning that the consequences for Tehran and the entire region would be very serious if it went ahead with such an attack.

Regarding the final two days of talks, the official noted that the Israeli team sent to Doha was “clearly authorized,” an apparent nod to criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been criticized for not giving his negotiators enough leeway to secure a deal. While Hamas did not attend the meetings on Thursday and Friday in person, its representatives are already in Doha and have been able to engage with Qatari and Egyptian mediators over the past two days, the senior U.S. official noted.

All three mediating countries believe that the final proposal presented by the United States on Friday fills almost all the remaining differences between the parties, the same source added. “What we have done is to take the differences that were left and fill them in such a way that an agreement is now ready to be concluded,” he continued, recalling however that there is still a lot of work to do and that the working groups will meet in the next few days to discuss issues such as the list of hostages and prisoners to be released and the sequence of those releases.

The working groups will also discuss the establishment of an “implementation cell” for the agreement, which will determine how the exchange of hostages and prisoners will be carried out and monitored to ensure compliance. The cell will also discuss the implementation of the humanitarian aspects of the agreement, including the flow of aid to Gaza, the clearing of rubble and the restoration of services. “After two days in Doha, the result is that we wanted to restart the process. And we did it. There is a consensus among all participants that there is a new spirit to bring this process to completion.”

Alluding to a series of statements made by Hamas officials, both officially and anonymously, a senior US administration official also warned of “Don’t take Hamas’s statements too seriously that are being made right now.” Hamas, the official added, quoted by the Times of Israel, is under great pressure to reach an agreement, given the gravity of the humanitarian situation in Gaza. “If Hamas says no, think about what they are doing to the people of Gaza.”

State Department Confirms Blinken Visit to Israel

The U.S. State Department later confirmed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken to travel to Israel on Sunday “to continue intensive diplomatic efforts to conclude the agreement through the bridge proposal presented by the United States, with the support of Egypt and Qatar.” “This proposal would achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, secure the release of all hostages, ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza, and create the conditions for broader regional stability,” the State Department said. Blinken “will emphasize the critical need for all parties in the region to avoid escalation or any other action that could undermine the ability to finalize an agreement,” the statement added.

Doubts and concerns about Iran attack

Although the statement has an optimistic tone, dozens of rounds of indirect talks between Hamas and Israel, held since the failure of the short-lived truce in December, have failed to reach an agreement. And the optimistic language could also be intended to further slow Iranian retaliation against Israel following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month.

There is widespread concern that an Iranian attack on Israel could derail already fragile negotiations and trigger an intense regional conflict.

The new push to end the conflict came as the Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpasses 40,000according to local health authorities.