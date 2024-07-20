GAZA. At least 27 people have been killed in a series of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip in the last few hours. Al-Jazeera reports, specifying that one of the raids hit the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the center of the Strip, and that here the Gaza civil defense recovered 5 bodies. In addition to this raid, in which the home of a family, al-Shariri, was hit, also in the Nuseirat camp the home of another family, Abu Sidra, was hit, causing 8 deaths.



According to Al Jazeera, another five people were killed in a raid in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City; at least four people, including two children, were killed in an attack in Jabalia, northern Gaza; at least three people were killed in a raid in Bureij camp, central Gaza; and an Israeli drone strike reportedly killed a person riding a bicycle in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.